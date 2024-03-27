Virgil van Dijk has opened up on how he is feeling ahead of a huge change at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp, who welcomed the Dutchman to Liverpool and made him captain of the club, will leave at the end of the 2023/24 season after nine years in charge.

For many, it felt like Klopp would stay at Liverpool forever, and van Dijk himself has admitted he is dreading the day he must bid farewell to the boss. Talks are going on behind the scenes to bring in a suitable replacement for the German but he will leave very big shoes to fill after the impact he has had on the Reds.

Speaking to Voetbal International, Van Dijk spoke about Klopp's pending departure and the new chapter sitting on the horizon for Liverpool.

"I am quite an emotional person and I always find it very difficult to say goodbye to someone. That will certainly be the case now. It's not just the manager who goes, it's more people. Pepijn [Lijnders], an important person in the staff... and I could go on and on. Saying goodbye is not something I am looking forward to, but we can make it very nice by winning prizes together.

"That's the way life is. You see each other at the club almost daily and even more often than your own wife and children. You experience highlights together, but also difficult moments. That creates a bond that is very close, especially at a club like Liverpool, one big family."

The togetherness felt between the club and the fans is a hugely prominent part of Klopp's era at Liverpool. With just a few months left before he steps down from his role, the Reds are pushing to win as much as possible to deliver the ultimate send-off, and fans are behind them all the way.

Liverpool have already lifted the Carabao Cup this season, and despite being out of the FA Cup, their chances in the Europa League and Premier League are still very much alive. The Reds are currently tied with Arsenal at the top of the league table on 64 points, behind only on goal difference.

Van Dijk reflected on the relationship between the team and the supporters. The skipper hopes that whoever replaces Klopp can keep this connection running strong.