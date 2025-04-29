Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are believed to be plotting a move for a 16-time England international

Premier League winners Liverpool have been named as one of the frontrunners in the race to sign talented West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Reds have already secured the 2024/25 league title with four games to spare after an emphatic 5-1 triumph over Tottenham at Anfield and are now turning their attentions towards a busy summer window as they aim to build on the success of Arne Slot’s stellar first campaign at Anfield and try and defend the league title for the first time since Joe Fagan’s tenure in 1984.

Liverpool are keen to improve their attacking options amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Uruguayian international Darwin Nunez and Colombian playmaker Luis Diaz, and see Bowen as the calibre of player that can bring further fire power to an already impressive Reds frontline which features the likes of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool plot move for Jarrod Bowen

CaughtOffside understand that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in signing West Ham talisman Jarrod Bowen this summer.

The outlet explains Bowen’s leadership, creativity and goalscoring ability make him a top target for both clubs, who have ambitions of competing at the higher end of the Premier League table next season.

West Ham, however, are determined to keep hold of their star asset, who has scored nine goals and seven assists in 30 Premier League matches for the Hammers, in what has been a difficult season for Graham Potter’s men.

The Hammers are 17th in the table as it stands, with no hopes of qualifying for Europe, but remain determined to climb the ladder next year in Potter’s first full season in charge, with Bowen central to their plans of turning things around and returning to the European qualification places.

Why Liverpool are interested in Jarrod Bowen?

The Reds need depth to further aid their push for success on all fronts, with a busy eight-game European campaign on the horizon once again and the added pressure of achieving silverware in the League Cup , FA Cup and Premier League.

Bowen primarily plays as a right-winger, which would be particularly useful in the winter months of the season for Arne Slot’s team when Mohamed Salah will likely be away on Afcon duty for a chunk of the season with Egypt.

The 28-year-old is also versatile enough to play as a makeshift centre forward and has consistently delivered goals for West Ham regardless of his position on the pitch. He has an overall record of 52 strikes and 42 assists in 196 Premier League appearances since leaving Championship side Hull City and has been the team’s star performer in a bleak campaign on the whole for the capital club.

Caught Offside claims Liverpool are willing to test the waters with an offer in the region of £51m despite West Ham’s determination not to sell. While Spurs are planning a serious push to sign the forward as well after their dreadful league campaign.