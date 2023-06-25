Liverpool start the 2023/24 Premier League season with an away trip to Chelsea. The Reds finished 5th in the table in the last campaign.

Jurgen Klopp has the chance to bolster his ranks now the new transfer window is open for business. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Midfielder latest

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool have been joined in the race for Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners by Serie A champions Napoli, as per a report by Italian news outlet CalcioMercato. The Reds will have to see off competition from elsewhere if they are to land the Holland international over the course of the next couple of months.

Klopp’s side have been linked with the former AZ Alkmaar man on a handful of occasions over recent times. He has been with his current club since 2021 and has scored 14 goals in 78 games.

Target on radar

Liverpool are said to be interested in Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga along with league rivals Chelsea, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano on Twitter. However, the Merseyside giants are yet to make an approach for the La Liga ace at this stage as they continue to weigh up potential transfer targets.