Arne Slot is keen to enhance his squad with a move for a former Champions League winning defender

Premier League heavyweights Liverpool are reported to be in ‘direct contact’ with the representatives of experienced Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich as they continue to make contingency plans for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential summer exit.

Alexander-Arnold has just six months remaining on his Anfield contract and has been the subject of rampant speculation linking him with a move to Spanish and European champions Real Madrid in the summer. The 26-year-old is free to speak to clubs outside of England this month and has already been the subject of a January bid but Liverpool have insisted he is not for sale this month.

Ex-Liverpool hero Michael Owen claimed nobody should begrudge the Liverpool-born defender for wanting the move after achieving everything on Merseyside, but warned the academy graduate that it would ‘tarnish his legacy’ in some peoples eyes.

Why Liverpool have entered the race to sign Joshua Kimmich

Alexander-Arnold has long been viewed as one of the very best right backs in Europe and the Premier League due to his immense creativity, passing accuracy and his ability to strike a ball effectively from distance. The 33-time England international is crucial to Liverpool’s attacking game and has been a catalyst in a number of the club’s recent honours including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

With 62 assists in 244 league matches, Trent has provided more assists than any other defender in Premier League history, with the exception of Ashley Young (74), who spent the majority of his years as a winger at Aston Villa, Watford and Manchester United. Trent’s departure would leave Liverpool with a huge void to fill in terms of creativity, which is exactly why Joshua Kimmich has emerged as a top target for the club, according to reports from Sky Sports Switzerland.

Kimmich, who has often been compared to German legend Phillip Lahm, signed for Bayern Munich in 2015 from RB Leipzig and has registered 43 goals and 110 assists in 415 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga giants while winning the league on eight occasions. The 97-time German international, who is the undisputed first choice for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, has also lifted DFB-Poka on three occasions and DFL-Supercup six times along with the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Guardiola praise and contract latest

Blessed with the ability to play both as a defensive midfielder and a right-back, Kimmich is renowned for his excellent defensive awareness, leadership qualities and his superb vision to drive forward.

“He has everything a player needs. He is very intelligent, always aggressive toward the ball, strong in the air, has an eye for free space, has superb vision and knows when to charge forward and when to sit back,” said Pep Guardiola when managing the German back in 2015.

Kimmich has excelled at the top of German football for over a decade, but is now approaching the final six months of his contract at the Allianz Arena. The 29-year-old is expected to become a free agent in the summer, but could be available for a cut price fee of £21m in January if Liverpool wish to guarantee his services before the end of the current campaign. Kimmich’s arrival would potentially solve Liverpool’s need for a right-back and offer them further solidity in the midfield when Connor Bradley is ready to step into the starting line-up.

The report from Sky Sports Switzerland adds that Liverpool are in talks with the player’s representatives as they seek to gain approval from the player before approaching Bayern over a possible January move.