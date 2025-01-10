Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three players are due to become free agents at the end of the season unless they pen new terms with Liverpool.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have a lot riding on their January transfer window as the contract situations involving Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah remain some of the most discussed topics within football.

As things stand, all three are set to leave Anfield as free agents at the end of the season. Countless reports have emerged over the last 12 months, speculating over who will pen new terms with the Reds, and who will use this time to start a new chapter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salah has been the most vocal publicly about his situation, informing the media on more than one occasion that things have not progressed between him and Liverpool. The winger most recently admitted a breakthrough in discussions is ‘far away’ and he has addressed this year as his last in red.

Naturally, these comments have sparked concern among some fans, especially those eager to see him commit a little longer to Liverpool. However, it has been the general feel that Salah and Van Dijk are more likely to stay at Anfield compared to Alexander-Arnold.

Melissa Reddy recently reported that the duo ‘want to stay’ on Merseyside and have ‘no intention’ of entering pre-contract discussions with other clubs. Alexander-Arnold on the other hand, continues to be connected with Real Madrid, who have already made an official approach for his signature.

‘Fans could push Alexander-Arnold away’

It’s a tough spot for Liverpool fans right now and there’s a lot of uncertainty particularly surrounding Alexander-Arnold’s future. Following the news that Madrid are willing to pay £20 million in attempt to sign the right-back this month, his below par performance against Manchester United was blasted by some supporters. One was heard shouting: “If you don't want to be here Trent, then f*** off to Madrid.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emotions are running high and Glen Johnson has warned fans not to get carried away with their frustrations. The former Liverpool defender, who made 200 appearances for the Reds, has weighed in on the ongoing contract saga at his old club.

“I can understand the Liverpool fans’ frustration about the contract situation with Trent Alexander-Arnold, but I think they’re going about it in the wrong way. If you want one of your best players to stay at the club, you don’t go disrespecting them — it will only signal to Trent that he’s no longer wanted at the club,” Johnson told BetVictor.

“When a club like Real Madrid come knocking, it’s going to peak any player’s interest, regardless of who they are and who they play for. I think the fans don’t fully understand how big of an opportunity Alexander-Arnold has; not many footballers get the chance to move to Madrid in their career. You don’t want to make it even easier for him.”

Liverpool contract latest

There is little to really know about how far along, if at all, these contract discussions are. Salah’s quips during post-match interviews have been the closest direct information, as Arne Slot remains relatively tight-lipped over the January speculation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, reports have continued to emerge and they have been yo-yoing between talks of players staying and them leaving in the summer. Johnson believes that once of the three make a decision, it could trigger a domino effect among the remaining two.

“Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the three big names at the top of the team sheet for Liverpool every week. If you’re in that dressing room, you know that if they leave, it’ll be a real challenge for Liverpool to find immediate replacements of the same quality.

“As soon as one of those three re-signs, I think there’s a greater chance the other two will stay, which will be crucial in keeping Liverpool’s title pursuit going. However, if one of them leaves first, you could have a problem on your hands if the other two start having doubts.”