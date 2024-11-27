Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract at Liverpool is set to expire at the end of the season

Former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen remains a polarizing figure around Anfield more than a decade on from his retirement.

On the one hand, Owen is Liverpool’s fourth highest goalscorer of the Premier League era, a homegrown talent, a Ballon d’Or winner - and a forward that has treated fans to some of their best ever memories by helping the team to FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup glory.

But on the other hand, some sections of the Liverpool fan base will never forgive him for leaving the club for Real Madrid in 2004 - and worse still joining bitter rivals Manchester United at the end of his career in 2009.

More than two decades have passed since Owen’s exit to Real Madrid and even today he admits that it is something he still thinks about as he describes it as the moment he lost control of his career.

Speaking to Telegraph Sport, he explained: “The moment I chose to go to Real Madrid I lost control of my career and what the perceptions of it are.

“I don’t love going to Anfield now because I know I am not loved back. I tend to only go when I am working. It’s not that I dread going, but for a long time I used to bury my head when driving back to the academy to see friends. I have told myself since, I should not have been feeling like that. People say now: ‘It was because he signed for Manchester United.’

“But the whole world knows there has been some history rewritten there. There was resentment directed at me before then when I played for Newcastle, even though I had a clause in my Newcastle contract that I could re-sign for Liverpool every summer.”

“The Manchester United aspect is now an easier stick to beat me with, but when I came back to Anfield for the first time as a Newcastle player, there were a few hundred, possibly a thousand supporters, booing me. I can’t forget how I, my parents, and my former Liverpool team-mates felt. Everyone who understood and appreciated the reality of the situation was disappointed on my behalf.”

Owen goes on to compare his situation in 2004 to what Trent Alexander-Arnold currently faces now as he approaches the final few months of his contract at Anfield. Like Owen, Trent is a homegrown talent, who has achieved almost everything he set out to do at the club he grew up supporting and now he finds himself at a crossroads on whether to stay or test himself elsewhere at a club like Real Madrid.

When discussing Trent’s dilemma, Owen said: “The Trent situation is an interesting one…” he says.

“Trent has done everything for Liverpool. He adores Liverpool. If he goes, no one should begrudge him a different experience in his life and career.

“Whatever happens he should be regarded as a hero. Sadly, it does affect the way people view you. It will tarnish him in some eyes even though it shouldn’t.”

Owen has claimed he is there to offer Trent advice if called upon and added: “Trent’s got my number. A few of the lads have owned horses at my stables, but we generally don’t talk football unless I am working. But I would be at the end of the phone for anyone who wanted to discuss it,” says Owen.

“Everyone wants the perfect ending to a career. Jamie Carragher had that utopia – one club, a big finale at Anfield, bowing out with plenty saying you should stay for another season.

“Some of the best careers have ended on a damp squib without that fanfare. Trent knows the pros and cons. He is a sensible lad. He has to weigh all that up. If he wants to play in that white kit, in that amazing stadium with his mate Jude Bellingham, it must be tempting.”