Virgil van Dijk has already signed his new Liverpool contract - opinion

Liverpool have sealed one contract extension with Virgil van Dijk set to become the next announcement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter

Liverpool defender Virgil can Dijk was the hero for the Reds over the weekend as he headed home an 89th-minute winner against West Ham United at Anfield.

The Reds had been pegged back by the Hammers in the 86th but Arne Slot’s side responded to the goal in champion-like fashion to retake the lead just three minutes later as Van Dijk headed home from Alexis Mac Allister’s corner in front of the Kop.

The Netherlands captain celebrated passionately in front of the Kop as he ran towards the fans in jubilation before kissing the badge on his Liverpool shirt as he headed back to his own half for the restart. The win came after Arsenal had drawn 1-1 with Brentford on Saturday and means Liverpool need just six points to win the title. That total could be cut if the Gunners drop more points.

Big win comes after big Mo Salah news

Widespread reports last week claimed that Liverpool had made breakthroughs in discussions with both Salah and Van Dijk over their new deals. It was announced well in advance of Sunday’s game that Salah had signed a new two-year to extend his stay at Anfield. He provided a stunning assist for Luis Diaz before Van Dijk stepped up to clinch all three points against West Ham.

After the game, the winger spoke about his own new deal but raised the hopes of fans that Van Dijk would have his new contract confirmed. Salah said on Sunday: “I am glad that we managed to do that [my contract] early before the end of the season, and hopefully Virgil will be next. I am just hoping – so hopefully! Look, he can do whatever he wants, but I would love to see him again next year.”

Stood beside Salah, Van Dijk was questioned on his new deal and hinted an announcement could come this week. Van Dijk said: “I can tell you that I’m very proud today to captain my 100th game for Liverpool.”

He added: “Everyone knows how much I love this club and let’s see what the next week will look like.”

Virgil van Dijk words and actions indicate new contract is signed

It has been reported that Van Dijk’s new deal will be the same length as Salah’s as he will remain on Merseyside until 2027. Asked last week about when an announcement could come on a new deal, he said, with a grin, in another interview: “I don’t know. I know, but I don’t know.”

His comments post match and his passionate celebration which involved kissing the Liverpool badge all point to Van Dijk having already signed his new contract with the club. If he has not yet signed his deal, the agreement is surely wrapped up. Salah’s confidence to speak about Van Dijk staying provided another major hint that the defender is all-but remaining with the club.

The centre-back is undoubtedly one of the club’s most important players. He will turn 34 ahead of next season but still has some years left in him at the top level. His departure would have left a big void in the heart of defence and saw Liverpool lose one of their big leaders - with his skills in that area bordering on irreplaceable.