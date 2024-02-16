Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing for a summer of huge changes as they prepare for an Anfield without Jurgen Klopp's influence. The Reds are pushing to give him the perfect send off before he closes his eight-and-a-half year chapter at the end of the season.

Not only do the club need to bring in a suitable replacement for the manager but there are plenty of player signings to consider as well, which cannot be ignored in the wake of Klopp's bombshell announcement.

While bringing in defensive reinforcements appears to be the main priority for Liverpool, new attacking options are also being considered. A report from Bild has claimed that one man on the club's radar is Benjamin Šeško, an exciting 20-year-old striker who tallied 18 goals and four assists across all competitions last season. He is already on 10 goals for RB Leipzig this term, with plenty of time to add to his numbers as well.

The report claims that Liverpool are 'keeping an eye' on Šeško but Arsenal, Manchester City and Barcelona have also been linked with the Slovenia international ahead of the summer transfer window.

Šeško only joined Leipzig last July when he made a reported €24 million (£20.5m) switch from RB Salzburg. His deal with the Bundesliga side runs until 2028 and he has a reported €50 million (£42m) release clause attached to that.

The price tag is therefore 'firmly in place', meaning as long as Liverpool can meet his release clause, they will be able to enter negotiations with Šeško, should they be serious about bringing him to Anfield.

