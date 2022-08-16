The Reds have picked up their share of bookings in recent years but straight red cards have actually been a fairly rare occurance.

Liverpool are now without a win in their first two fixtures of the 2022/23 Premier League season after Monday night’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Anfield.

A frustrating evening was highlighted by a straight red card for marquee summer signing Darwin Nunez after a headbutt, described by pundits as a “moment of madness”, on defender Joachim Andersen.

It was the Uruguayan’s first competitive start for Liverpool and will now, unfortunately, be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

It was just the tenth red card received by a Reds player since Jurgen Klopp took over as Liverpool manager in 2015 and only the sixth straight red card in nearly eight years.

Here is a look back at the previous five straight red cards received by Liverpool players before Nunez’s sending off against Crystal Palace:

Andy Robertson (Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Liverpool, December 2021)

Last season’s Premier League draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was a match with more than one contraversial decision.

Robertson was shown a yellow card for a late swipe on Spurs’ defender Emerson Royal but a VAR review saw the punishment upgraded to a straight red.

Although it seemed harsh at the time, Robertson himself admitted after the match that it was probably the right call.

However, the Scotland skipper could feel rightly aggrieved at the fact that Spurs’ skipper Harry Kane was only shown yellow earlier in the match for a reckless and dangerous challenge on him.

Alisson (Liverpool 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion, November 2019)

There was no disputing this one though, the keeper’s sending off was clearly the right decision but, thankfully, did not end up costing his side the win.

The Reds were winning 2-0, courtesy of a Virgil van Dijk double in the first half, when Alisson came rushing out of his box and blatantly handled the ball as Leandro Trossard bore down on goal.

The Seagulls did pull a goal back with substitute stopper Adrián between the sticks but the hosts were able to hold on for the three points.

Sadio Mane (Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool, September 2017)

One of the worst results suffered by Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp saw Manchester City demolish them 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium early in the 2017/18 season with the visitors reduced to ten men for most of the match.

Sergio Aguero had given the home side a 24th minute lead when Sadio Mane was sent off for a high challenge on City stopper Ederson which saw the Brazilian replaced by Claudio Bravo.

City netted a second in the sixth minute of first half stoppage time though Gabriel Jesus and the striker scored his second eight minutes after the break before winger Leroy Sane netted a double to compound the humiliating defeat.

Steven Gerrard (Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United, March 2015)

One of the most infamous red cards in Premier League history.

With Chelsea and Manchester City battling it out at the top of the table, United and Liverpool were scrapping in foruth and fifth with a spot in next season’s Champions League up for grabs.

The two sides met at Anfield in March and the Liverpool skipper was sent off just 38 seconds after coming on the pitch as a half time substitute.

Gerrard recklessly stamped on United midfielder Ander Herrera while his side trailed to a first half goal from Juan Mata, leaving referee Martin Atkinson with no choice but to send him off.

Mata scored a stunning second to double United’s lead just before the hour mark while Daniel Sturridge was able to pull on back for ten men but the visitors held on for the victory.

Lazar Markovic (Liverpool 1-1 Basel, December 2014)

A disappointing Champions League campaign was brought to an end by the Swiss side at Anfield with a 1-1 draw meaning that visitors booked their place in the Last 16 with a second place finish in Group B while the Reds dropped down to the Europa League.

The hosts were trailing 1-0 at the break and things were made even more difficult when Markovic was shown a straight red for a flailing arm which struck Behrang Safari in the face.

It was a controversial decision as replays showed there was minimal contact but the Basel player maintained after the match that he had not dived.