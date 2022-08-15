All the latest Liverpool news and transfer rumours as Jurgen Klopp and his men prepare for their clash with Crystal Palace.

Liverpool are back in action on Monday night against Crystal Palace when they will look to pick up their first win of the new season.

The Reds drew their Premier League opener against Fulham, but they will be expected to bounce back in their first home clash of the campaign.

Aside from the club-record addition of Darwin Nunez and a couple of other signings, Liverpool have had a relatively quiet summer.

But they continue to be linked with signings amid a handful of concerning injuries, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield:

Nunes latest

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Porto star Matheus Nunes over recent weeks.

The Reds may need a midfielder, be it now or in the near future, and Nunes has reportedly attracted interest from the Reds.

But unlikely to move this summer, Liverpool could end up missing out, and according to Sky Sports, City are now chasing a deal after West Ham saw a £25million bid rejected.

Van den Berg decision

Liverpool are set to keep hold of Sepp van den Berg for now.

The Reds face uncertainty amid injuries to key defenders Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate, and that’s a concern for Jurgen Klopp.

According to the Daily Mail, the issues have forced Klopp into deciding not to loan out van den Berg until later in the window.

Klopp wants the extra cover for now as he continues to negotiate injury issues.

Diaz backed

Klopp is backing forward Luis Diaz to pick up the mantle left behind by Sadio Mane by scoring a hefty chunk of goals.

“Oh definitely he can get 10-15 goals this season,” said the Reds boss. “That is his quality. We need to see, but of course that is his potential.”