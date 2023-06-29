Dominik Szoboszlai could be Liverpool’s very own answer to Kevin De Bruyne, if they can secure a deal for the attacker.

Having been a star figure for RB Leipzig in recent seasons, the 22-year-old has emerged as a key target for the Reds. He would certainly add a goal threat from a deeper position and his capability to play across multiple forward positions with his attacking versatility would suit Jurgen Klopp’s end-of-season tactical switch.

Recording 10 goals and 13 assists in all competitions last season, the Hungarian is an accomplished all-round attacker that can be likened in certain ways to Manchester City’s De Bruyne. Both share specific traits such as being particularly strong with set-pieces, creative, direct and as well both of them boasting incredible ball-striking technique which makes them a threat from distance.

Statistically, the former RB Salzburg attacker boasts similar metrics to that of Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and he is strong both as an attacker but also defensively high up the pitch: he won an impressive 61.5 per cent of his 6.34 defensive duels per 90 as per Wyscout, averaging 3.96 interceptions and making six recoveries per game. Those type of figures lend themselves to a Jurgen Klopp system and he would surely thrive playing in a side full of technically strong players.

With Klopp’s tactical tweak at the end of last season seeing him deploy players such as Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott in the half-spaces between the lines in attack, Szoboszlai would certainly be a real threat in those advanced positions. His work-rate, goal threat and technical flair would no doubt be a strong addition.

David Ornstein of the Athletic has since reported yesterday that Liverpool are ‘exploring’ a move for the player and that the club also met with 22-year-old’s representatives this week with a view to a transfer this summer., m

