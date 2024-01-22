Liverpool are scouring the market for potential new options to bolster their backline.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of defensive players this month following a string of unfortunate injury blows to their back four. Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas and Joël Matip — who may have played his final match in red after undergoing ACL surgery — are all out of action in what is shaping up to be a very promising season for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Fortunately, Liverpool have adapted well to these injury concerns, but it has highlighted the need to bring in reinforcements. A few names have been swirling around January's rumour mill but the Reds look more likely to sign new recruits at the end of the season.

This is mainly because other clubs are reluctant to sell halfway through the campaign, so Klopp and co may need to bide their time before they can boost their defensive ranks.

Liverpool have been monitoring Rayan Aït-Nouri at Wolves and Football Insider has reported that the Reds, along with rivals Arsenal, are 'considering a potential swoop' for the left-back. Both sides are looking to add more depth to their backline and Aït-Nouri has impressed since arriving in England in 2020.

It is believed that Wolves could still be open to offers for their senior players this year, after offloading Rúben Neves and Matheus Nunes for a combined £100 million last summer.

Aït-Nouri is almost certainly expected to stay at Molineux beyond the winter window but an exit at the end of the season is a 'real possibility'. Both Liverpool and Arsenal are said to be 'laying the groundwork' to sign the Algeria international.

