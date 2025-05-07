Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are one of several clubs linked with AFC Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

Liverpool appear to have received a boost in their potential pursuit of Dean Huijsen.

The AFC Bournemouth defender is in high demand ahead of the summer transfer window. Having joined the Cherries from Juventus for £15 million last summer, he has thrived in the Premier League. Huijsen has made 33 appearances and scored three goals - the latest in Bournemouth’s 2-1 win over second-placed Arsenal - as Andoni Iraola’s side push for European qualification.

Huijsen’s impressive development also earned him a breakthrough to the Spain senior squad and made his debut in a 3-2 win over the Netherlands in the Nations League quarter-final.

Liverpool are one club who are said to be in the race to sign Huijsen, who has a £50 million release clause. Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea have also been linked with the 20-year-old. And while Bournemouth will not want to lose Huijsen after just a year, they will be powerless to do so should that bid be made.

It has been suggested that the Cherries have already started to plan for life without the former AS Roma loanee - with a ‘concrete step’ being made for a replacement. French newspaper L’Equipe reports that Bournemouth have made a £20 million verbal offer to sign Nantes defender Nathan Zeze.

The 19-year-old has been linked with this season’s Champions League finalists Inter Milan in the past. Nantes are in a battle to save their Ligue 1 status and it’s reported that the final four fixtures this season ‘will be his last in yellow and green’.

Bournemouth sold Dominic Solanke for £65 million to Tottenham Hotspur last summer and could be prepared to part ways with another of their prized assets. Meanwhile, left-back Milos Kerkez - also on Liverpool’s list of transfer targets - could depart the Vitality Stadium at the end of the season.

Bournemouth boss Iraola has insisted that the club are braced to lose their better players in the summer - and it’s something that they may have to ‘get used to’.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Iraola said: "I don't think it's any different from previous years, especially when the team has done a good job," he says. "It happened to us last season. We didn't know what was going to happen with some players. We lost Lloyd Kelly and after that Dom Solanke.

"We don't really know what is going to happen in the summer, we are still focused on other things, but right now all the players are ours and, if nothing happens, they will continue to be ours next season also. So I don't think it's going to be different from other summers.

"We will focus on trying to improve the team, and add new players if we can, and if some player leaves because someone comes with what the club considers to be a good offer, we have to be ready for those situations, but not with fear. It is something that all the clubs, especially the ones who are not at the highest level like the top, top teams, have to get used to."