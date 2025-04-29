Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are interested in signing Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebrations from Sunday among supporters are still ongoing. Liverpool fans will toast being crowned champions of the Premier League until the trophy is lifted on the final day of the season and beyond.

The 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur which secured a record-equalling English championship will be etched into the memory forever. The Reds have claimed the silverware with four matches to spare - a month-long party is set to ensue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That will not be the case for Arne Slot, though. Granted, he might not work his players as hard at the AXA Training Centre but will not want to take his foot off the gas. And behind the scenes, the Liverpool head coach will be working just as hard to ensure their rivals do not bridge the gap.

Claiming the Premier League is a monumental achievement. But Slot is wary that a club like Liverpool have to challenge every single season. And Liverpool will require strengthening their squad for the 2025-26 campaign. Rivals such as Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United will all bolster their respective rosters.

Planning is already afoot. Potential recruits will have been earmarked. One heavily linked with a switch to Anfield is Milos Kerkez. The Hungary international has been in flying form for AFC Bournemouth throughout the campaign. His buccaneering performances have yielded two goals and six assists, with the Cherries sitting 10th in the Premier League table. They also reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Left-back is an area Liverpool are looking at reinforcing when the transfer window opens in June. Andy Robertson is now aged 31 and a long-term successor is required. The Scotland international has been a tremendous servant and largely served as first choice throughout the season to win a second Premier League winner’s medal and eighth major trophy of his memorable eight-year Anfield career. Robertson has firmly written himself into Anfield folkore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kostas Tsimikas has served as deputy for the majority of his Liverpool career since arriving from Olympiacos in 2020.

However, it is suggested by the Telegraph that Liverpool have somewhat of an ‘issue’ when it comes to Kerkez. Bournemouth will demand a significant fee if they are to permit a sale, with a reported price tag of £40 million suggested. That would represent a £25 million profit after signing him from AZ Alkmaar two years ago. Richard Hughes, the Reds’ current sporting director, brokered that deal when he was in his role at the south-coast outfit.

As Kerkez would be signing to be rotated with Robertson, rather than be out-and-out first choice, Liverpool would be ‘reluctant’ to overpay for a full-back.

Tsimikas future

However, some of the funds required to buy Kerkez could be offset by a potential sale of Tsimikas, as he will be ‘available’ to purchase according to the Telegraph. The Greece international, who became the first player from his country to win the Premier League, could look for regular first-team football elsewhere. There have been previous reports suggesting that at least three Premier League clubs are admirers of Tsimikas.