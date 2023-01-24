All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the Reds turn their attention to the FA Cup.

Liverpool are still battling to get back into the top four race amid a disappointing season so far.

The Reds looked improved in some aspects during their goalless draw with Chelsea, but they could just as easily have lost the game as won it, and they remain 10 points off the Champions League spot, albeit they do have a game in hand to play. Jurgen Klopp’s men are back in FA Cup action this weekend, having to wait to continue their efforts to repair their Premier League camapign.

But in the meantime, they will be assessing possible reinforcements, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Neves update

Liverpool may get their chance to sign Wolves star Ruben Neves, who has been linked over recent months.

According to talkSPORT, Wolves may now be willing to sell Neves, who is in the last 18 months of his contract at Molineux. A number of clubs have been linked with the Portuguese star, but Wolves were said to be keen to cling on to their holding midfielder.

They may very well still prefer Neves to stay, but his contract situation may force them to consider a deal during this window, or ineed in the summer.

Caicedo opens up

Brighton star Moises Caicedo has spoken about transfer interest amid regular links with Liverpool.

Advertisement

He told Brighton’s official website: “I am focused on Brighton. I am here, I’m playing every day. Things from outside don’t trouble me, nor does it take that focus away because I’m focused only on here. I handle [the speculation] well.