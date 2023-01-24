Liverpool sale latest news with Fenway Sports Group looking for investment.

The talk of a potential Liverpool sale continues some two-and-a-half months since Fenway Sports Group (FSG) put the club on the market.

Since it emerged in early November that the Reds' owners were looking for new investors, it's been a hot topic of conversation among Kopites. While FSG have restored Liverpool’s position to the peak of European football, the ever-increasing transfer fees and wages in football means additional funds are needed to give Jurgen Klopp the tools to compete.

A host of parties have been linked with Liverpool. The latest is Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), with the Daily Mail recently reporting officials have been in talks with FSG.

It was suggested by the newspaper that QIA would be open to a full takeover of Liverpool. However, various reports have claimed that FSG are only looking for a partial sale of the Reds.

The Telegraph reporter Sam Wallance earlier this month wrote that ‘formal bids’ for the Anfield outfit are expected to arrive in February. And now The Telegraph suggests that hopes of a full sale are ‘gradually fading’ and only parting ways with a percentage of the club can allow funds to be reinvested into Liverpool.

Wallace wrote: "At Liverpool, hopes of a full sale are gradually fading and the compromise might be the sale of part of the club that raises funds that can be reinvested.

