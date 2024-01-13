Ederson limped off clutching his knee during the early stages of Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Liverpool were dealt a slice of luck in the Premier League title race without kicking a ball as Ederson hobbled off injured against Newcastle United.

While the Reds are not set to face Pep Guardiola’s side until March 9, the Brazilian’s absence could prove detrimental to their hopes of winning a fourth consecutive title. Ederson has been instrumental for City since arriving at the Etihad in 2017, playing 96 per cent of their top-flight fixtures.

The 30-year-old has scooped five Premier League titles and put in a match-winning display during the Champions League final last season. But Guardiola now faces an agonising wait to see how long he will be without his first-choice goalkeeper.

Just minutes into City’s trip to St James’ Park, Ederson clashed with teammate Kyle Walker as Sean Longstaff tapped home a disallowed goal. The goalie tried to battle on but was withdrawn just moments later while holding his knee.

City were forced to bring on reserve stopper Stefan Ortega, who featured in their FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town a week ago. The German’s sole league appearance this season came in their 2-1 win over Brighton in October.

Man City fans were fuming on social media as they felt referee Chris Kavanagh should have flagged the offside earlier in the build-up to Newcastle's disallowed goal. One fan posted: “That’s both (John) Stones and now Ederson injured now because of a stupid offside ‘let them play on’ rule.”