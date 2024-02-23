Liverpool are among several admirers of Pedro Neto but will have to pay £80million for his services, according to recent reports.

Neto looks set to be one of the most in-demand players in the Premier League this summer after what has been an excellent season at Molineux. The 23-year-old has three goals and 10 assists across all competitions and has directly contributed to a goal in four of his last five appearances.

That form has attracted interest from a host of top clubs and Liverpool have been linked on multiple occasions. But the Portuguese winger is contracted until 2027 and according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, any move will cost around £80m.

Liverpool are not the only prospective suitors either, with Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle United also keen. The latter's sporting director, Dan Ashworth, is a huge fan of Neto which could put Manchester United in the mix if he becomes the transfer chief at Old Trafford.

Wolves were forced to offload a number of first-team players last season amid concerns they were close to breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules. But after a strong season that does not look to be the case this year and speaking recently, manager Gary O'Neil insisted they will only listen to serious offers.

"Financially we're in a place where we don't need to lose our best players - we don't need to lose any players," O'Neil told talkSPORT earlier this week. "So that puts us in a better place than we were last summer initially, so we can make our own decisions on what is best for the club rather than what might need to be done.

"No-one will be leaving if it doesn't suit us. Obviously if top, top clubs come calling for players and the price is right and we think it's better for Wolves, then it will always be a consideration."

Liverpool are expected to prioritise a new option on the right-wing in the summer amid growing uncertainty over Mohamed Salah's future. The Egyptian is one of three stars set to enter the final 12 months of his contract and the Saudi Pro League is expected to return with a similar offer to the £150m one that was rejected late last summer.