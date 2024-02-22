Xabi Alonso. (Photo by SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool are considering their options to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of this season, a huge task to take on following the German's iconic tenure at Anfield. By now, it's common knowledge that Xabi Alonso is the main man the Reds have their eye on to head up this pending new era at the club.

The former Liverpool midfielder now has a queue of teams interested in bringing him in as he continues to steer Bayer Leverkusen ever-closer to their first Bundesliga title.

The Blacks and Reds have finished as runners-up on five occasions, falling short to Bayern Munich three times. But they are on track to finally get their revenge as they sit eight points clear of the Bavarian powerhouses.

Liverpool face competition from Bayern, who plan to part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season and are looking to replace him with Alonso. The Spaniard remains the Reds' first choice but they are keeping their options open.

A few other names have been doing the rounds in recent weeks, including Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi. A new report from The Independent has now claimed that Sporting CP manager Rúben Amorim has emerged as another 'main contender' to replace Klopp.

While Alonso remains the target Liverpool will 'push hardest to get', the heavy interest from other clubs could tempt him in a different direction. Should the 42-year-old pursue another move, Amorim is 'currently seen as the most desirable candidate'.

Similar to Alonso, Amorim helped break the dominance of Benfica and Porto by leading Sporting to the Primeira Liga title in 2021. The 39-year-old is also attracting attention from other clubs, but reportedly not at the level of Alonso.