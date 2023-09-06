Liverpool legend could be about to hand Everton £10 million windfall

Everton are close to cashing in on what could be their final sale of the summer.

Everton are close to parting ways with Demarai Gray after Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq have come knocking. The Saudi Pro League transfer window will remain open until Thursday, meaning there is still time for clubs to get deals over the line before focus completely shifts to the current season.

Saudi Arabia clubs have been relentlessly recruiting as a unit over the summer and the Premier League has been their favoured shopping destination. A bulk of players from England’s top flight have packed up and made the switch and there could be more deals on the horizon as the final hours of the window approach.

Since becoming manager of Al-Ettifaq back in July, Gerrard has already poached Jordan Henderson from his old club. The two former Liverpool captains have been reunited and Anfield icon Georginio Wijnaldum has also been snapped up to join the ranks.

Next on the agenda is a visit to the blue side of the city as Everton prepare to cash in on Gray, according to Mail Sports. The winger has less than 12 months left on his current contract at Goodison Park and a four-year deal worth £10 million is set to be agreed between both parties and finalised today.

Gray has been clear about his feelings towards his situation at Everton and has alluded to the fact that he felt disrespected and overlooked under Sean Dyche. He recently posted an Instagram story to vent his frustrations, writing that it is ‘so difficult to play for someone who doesn’t show you respect as a person.’