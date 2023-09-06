The Saudi Pro League still have time to sign Mohamed Salah before their transfer window closes this week.

Liverpool may have managed to escape their summer nightmare of Mohamed Salah leaving the club for Saudi Arabia at the business end of the transfer window. Pro League business can still commence until Thursday but the Reds are almost out of the woods with their fear of losing their star forward, at least for now anyway.

Al-Ittihad, the same club who have already signed Fabinho, are absolutely determined to get Salah on their books. Last week, they slapped down a mammoth £150 million bid for the Egyptian, which was instantly rejected by Liverpool, but reports have claimed a new offer has been tabled that would eclipse the current world transfer record.

The Reds are in a tricky situation, as the money on offer is unheard of for a 31-year-old, but Salah is undoubtedly one of, if not the team’s most important player and if he leaves now, the club can’t bring in a replacement until at least January.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have hit the ground running after enduring a slump last season, which forced them to settle for a fifth-place finish. They’ve banked 10 points from a possible 12 so far though and while pushing to return to Champions League football will be the main aim this term, the topic of whether Liverpool can challenge for the title is also being discussed.

The Salah dilemma is still a hot topic and plenty are having their say on the matter. The BBC’s Chris Sutton recently gave his verdict on what the immediate future will hold for Liverpool with and without their star winger and how their expectations of the season could change if he leaves.

“The key to all this is Mo Salah, simple as that,” he said. “If he stays, I really believe that they can make a challenge to Manchester City, if he goes then I don’t. He’s that important of a player for them.

