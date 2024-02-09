Liverpool legend names one Premier League star who can replace Mo Salah

Liverpool legend John Barnes believes that his former club do not need to look far to replace Mohamed Salah - they just need to look to the Premier League.

Salah, 31, will see his deal at the club expire next summer meaning the upcoming window at the end of the season will leave him with just a year on his deal. Last summer saw Al-Ittihad have a huge £150m bid rejected up front, but another offer could well ensue given his contract status. However, any potential move is likely to be heavily affected by the wants and needs of the new manager, whoever that will be. But replacing Salah is a virtually impossible task on its own.

Speaking to mybettingsites, Barnes has been debating who a Salah replacement could be and he earmarked Wolves' Pedro Neto as one player who could step in. “I’ve always liked Pedro Neto. Always liked him. If you’re looking for the profile of a winger that would suit Liverpool down to the ground, that winger is Neto.

“He would suit Liverpool more than any other club. He’s direct, he’s quick. He’s a bit like Mo Salah where he’s direct and always plays well. He’s had his injury issues which have held him back but you can see that he can play for any of the top clubs.”