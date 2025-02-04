Steven Gerrard has been shortlisted for a new managerial move after leaving Saudi Arabia.

The winter transfer window saw a lot of movement in and out of clubs around the world, and that includes management staff as well as players. Adding to his whirlwind managerial portfolio, Steven Gerrard has hit the headlines after deciding it’s time to move on from Saudi Arabia.

The Liverpool legend made the move to Al-Ettifaq in July 2023 and was reunited with Jordan Henderson after the club poached him from Anfield that same summer.

However, after winning just five games out of 17, Gerrard departed the Dammam club and is already linked with his next career move.

Steven Gerrard next manager job tipped

After his decision to leave Al-Ettifaq, the former Liverpool captain said: “Football is unpredictable and sometimes things don't go the way we want.

“However, I leave with great respect for the club and the country. I have no doubt that the work being done will bring success in the future and I wish the team the very best for the rest of the season.”

Gerrard could be headed for a brilliant return back to home soil, with reports connecting him to the vacant job at Carlisle United. The Cumbrians sacked former boss Mike Williamson on Monday, as their troublesome run of form in League Two continues.

Carlisle are currently rock bottom of England’s fourth tier following their latest 5-1 defeat to Swindon Town. The Blues have lost 17 of their 28 games played so far this season and according to Mailsport, the club’s owners have ‘raised the prospect’ of Gerrard as a candidate to come in and hoist them out of this relegation battle.

Should Carlisle face the drop at the end of the season, they will fall out of the EFL. The scenario of the former Liverpool and England captain joining a relegation-threatened side has been described as a ‘long-shot’. However, Gerrard has been approached in the wake of the sacking of former Newcastle United and Wolves defender Williamson.

Steven Gerrard management timeline

It’s been a mixed run for Gerrard as a manager. His first coaching experience started at Liverpool as he worked with the youth sides and managed the U18 and U19 teams. In 2018, the 44-year-old was appointed manager of Rangers, where he quickly rose into the spotlight.

The Light Blues won the Scottish Premiership under Gerrard’s reign in a record-breaking 2020/21 season, lifting the trophy after an invincible campaign.

Following this success, many tipped Gerrard to eventually replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager. However, his move from Rangers to Aston Villa left much to be desired as he made his first step into Premier League management.

Gerrard joined Villa in November 2021 and was sacked less than 12 months later after Villa finished the season in 14th and won just two of their 12 opening games the following term.

In 2023, Al-Ettifaq came calling and Gerrard made to move to the Pro League. During his time with the SPL side, he recruited the likes of Henderson and former Anfield hero Georginio Wijnaldum. The latter is still with Al-Ettifaq and is now the captain of the side, while Henderson has been linked with his third club since leaving Liverpool.

