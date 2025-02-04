Liverpool transfer news as the Reds turned down a late transfer bid.

Liverpool are expected to announce two more transfer deals despite the window being shut.

The Reds unsurprisingly did not sign a new player on deadline day. Arne Slot insisted he was happy with his squad as Liverpool sit six points clear at the summit of the Premier League table and have a game in hand on second-placed Arsenal.

But two player did depart Anfield before the 11pm cut-off point. Kaide Gordon headed back out on loan to Portsmouth after spending the first half of the season at fellow Championship outfit Norwich City. Meanwhile, Dominic Corness completed a switch to League Two club Gillingham.

Kopites who have woken up this morning may be surprised that Jayden Danns' move to Sunderland has not been made official. The highly-rated 19-year-old has been given the green light by Liverpool to join the Premier League promotion-chasers and enhance his promising progress.

With Sunderland in action against Middlesbrough last night, earning a thrilling 3-2 with at the Riverside, the official announcement has been put on hold. Danns is thought to be unveiled today. In addition, Liverpool are reportedly set to reveal that the academy product has put pen to paper on a new deal at Anfield. Danns only signed a new long-term Reds contract a year ago but is being rewarded for continuing on his upward trajectory.

Meanwhile, The Athletic reports that Liverpool are allowing Fabian Mrozek to depart. The goalkeeper is set to join National League high-fliers Forest Green Rovers. In non-league, clubs can sign players until the fourth Thursday in March so there has been no rush to get the deal over the line.

Mrozek, 21, has a spell at Swedish top-flight club IF Brommapojkarna earlier this year. He has been at Liverpool since arriving from FC Wroclaw in 2020 and is a Poland youth international.

However, one player staying at Anfield is Tyler Morton. The midfielder has been a peripheral figure this season, making just five appearances in all competitions. He’s been behind Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo in the pecking order.

Having impressed on loan at respective Championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Hull City in the previous two seasons, Morton admitted he might have to be ‘selfish’ in the winter window to get more game-time. Reports suggest that Middlesbrough were keen to sign him but their offer of £10 million plus add-ons fell short of Liverpool’s valuation.

Bayer Leverkusen were keen to sign Morton last summer but he was kept at Liverpool to provide squad depth.