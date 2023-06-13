Steven Gerrard’s next managerial position could be close to being announced, according to the latest reports. After several links across the globe, the Liverpool legend is set to be named as the new head coach of Saudi Arabia club Al-Etiffaq.

That’s according to journalist Romain Molina, who has reported that Gerrard is ‘currently in Saudi Arabia’ to meet with Al-Etiffaq and seemingly finalise talks. If the talks come to fruition, the former midfielder will be yet another blockbuster Saudi announcement, following on from Cristiano Ronaldo signing for Al-Nassr.

Karim Benzema also recently joined Al-Ittihad, and his compatriot N’Golo Kanté is linked to join him from Chelsea this summer when his contract expires as well.

This Gerrard revelation comes after the Anfield icon was linked to a number of English clubs, including recently relegated Leeds United and Leicester City. He also found himself tipped to become Steve Cooper’s successor at Nottingham Forest earlier this year, as well as being included on the shortlist for the job at Olympiacos.

Gerrard has been without a managerial position since he was dismissed by Aston Villa last October. The 43-year-old made the move to the West Midlands after spending three years with Rangers in his first job, where he guided them to the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership title.

However, his Premier League debut was a struggle as he recorded 13 wins, 19 losses and eight draws out of his 40 matches in charge of Villa. In October, Gerrard was sacked by the club after a poor run of form in the opening 12 games of the 2022/23 season.

