Liverpool are making plans for the upcoming January transfer window, according to reports.

Liverpool are interested in signing a player who can one day succeed Andrew Robertson as the club’s starting left back, according to reports.

Robertson has been a dependable member of Jurgen Klopp’s starting line-up since his arrival from Hull City in 2017 and he has helped the club to achieve success in a number of competitions including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

The 29-year-old’s performances have won him a place in the PFA Team of the Year on two separate occasions, but he has struggled this term with injury problems which have limited him to just eight league starts.

The Scottish international is out of the squad until at least January and Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas is currently filling in as the club’s starting left back. Tsimikas has looked solid in his role as Robertson’s deputy, but reports from Le 10 Sport claim that Klopp has his eyes set on the future and is hoping to sign a long-term replacement for the Scotsman.

The outlet explains that Klopp has turned his attention to Wolves defender and Algerian international Rayan Ait-Nouri. The 22-year-old defender arrived at Wolves from Amien in 2020 on an initial loan deal which was turned permanent a year later in 2021.

The £9.8 million signing has 77 appearances in the league for Wolves and was initially seen as a utility player by Bruno Lage and Nuno Espirito Santo. However, he has been a regular first team fixture this season and has impressed during his 12 appearances under new boss Gary O’Neil.

Liverpool are said to be in the running to sign the defender, who is the subject of ‘regular and insistent contact’ from the Premier League giants, according to Football 365.

Wolves are unsurprisingly desperate to keep Ait-Nouri and they ‘have no intention to let him leave’, with it suggested that his ‘exit will be blocked no matter what offer might arrive in the winter’.