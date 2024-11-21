Liverpool linked with another La Liga transfer from reporter who broke £29m deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The same reporter who broke the Giorgi Mamardashvili transfer is claiming Liverpool want another La Liga player.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Real Vallodolid attacker Raul Moro, as they look to secure another bargain.

Moro, 21, is a diminutive left winger who has played just 26 games across Serie A and La Liga to date but the Reds have been linked with an £8m move. Alongside Tottenham and Manchester City, Liverpool, according to Super Deporte, are following the youngster’s progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given his age, the plan would be to either integrate him into their squads or send him on loan to develop further, having secured a potential star of the future. He currently has three goals and one assist in 13 games this season and the report claims he could be available for as little as €10m - which would represent a strong fee for the Spanish club.

Interestingly, it is the same source that first confirmed that Liverpool were interested in signing Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili in the summer. He eventually arrived for £25m plus £4m in add-ons and will join up with the squad next summer. And Liverpool could be taking a leaf out of the likes of Chelsea’s books by acquiring a younger talent early to develop them elsewhere before they enter the first team squad.

Given he plays off either wing, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool do go ahead with the move. They have already have a long-term plan with youngster Rio Ngumoha who was signed from Chelsea in the summer who plays off the left and is being eyed as a future star. In fact, he was described as a ‘top player’ by former Chelsea skipper John Terry.

Loading....

It may be that Tottenham could pose the best option for the talented Spaniard as they are a level below the title challenging clubs who boast so much quality, and the route to a first-team role in the coming years may be easier in London. His early-season figures aren’t incredibly impressive but there are signs of quality given his limited experience of 26 games in Europe’s top five leagues. He ranks in the 92nd percentile for his high ratio of goals per shots on target, the 90th for being dispossessed, the 86th for long balls completed and the 86th for switches, demonstrating his ability to spread the play.