Liverpool transfer news: The Sporting youngster is being followed by Europe’s elite including Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal.

Liverpool are one of a number of elite clubs from England who are monitoring Sporting youngster Geovany Quenda.

The 17-year-old is another young star to emerge from Portugal and he is currently garnering plenty of interest. Having broken into the first team this season under former manager Ruben Amorim, he has featured 18 times, scoring twice.

According to O Jogo (via Sport Witness) Liverpool hold an interest in Sporting CP's Geovany Quenda - but so do Arsenal, Manchester City and United. There’s also interest from other European clubs which features Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, RB Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen.

Deployed on the right wing, he is left-footed and loves to cut inside. Most recently, he was seen against City in the Champions League as he played 85 minutes in the 4-1 victory. He managed one assist, one key pass, completed two of his three long balls, won four of his six ground duels and made two tackles in a strong all-round performance.

He was also recently called up to the Portuguese national team by Roberto Martinez for their games against Poland and Croatia, but he failed to feature for a single minute. If he did, he would have become the third-youngest ever player to feature for Portugal (and the youngest player since 1926 to make his debut) and there was certainly a chance to do so given they dominated Poland 5-1 in their first game of the break.

Amorim, the new Man United manager, recently spoke out on the youngster, hailing him for his transition into senior football. He explained, via Mais Futebol: “He fits in on the right wing, as we worked on in September. That is the position Quenda will work on tomorrow. It is a position he knows well.

“More than a versatile player, he brings balance and technical ability, not just the position. He is a player with magic and who can make the difference in the final third. He is a player with a spectacular future and his experience of being in the national team, whether he plays on the pitch or not, is important.”