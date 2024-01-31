Liverpool 'linked' with Brazilian midfielder thriving in Serie A but face competition from PSG and Newcastle
The midfielder has been in strong form for the Italian club and could be a great option for Liverpool.
Liverpool are reportedly targeting Atalanta midfielder Éderson but will face stiff competition from Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain.
Éderson, 24, has impressed in Serie A this season and the Brazilian has built a strong reputation over the past 12 months. With Thiago out of contract at the end of the season, Liverpool may be in the market for another midfielder despite bringing in four additions over the summer.
According to the latest reports from GOAL Brazil, the Reds are among several suitors to have made enquiries for Éderson, with Atalanta braced for offers. Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain are also reported to have shown an interest but he is likely to remain at the club until the summer.
In terms of the competition, Arsenal have been in the market for a new midfielder after injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny this year. Manchester United are struggling for form and have been linked with plenty of midfield additions across the past year and Éderson could be the type of energetic signing they need to invigorate their faltering form. And then there's PSG, who can bankroll a move at any time, but a move to England could certainly be on the cards.
His all-action powerhouse style of play is something that Liverpool could employ; all-round midfielders such as Georginio Wijnaldum found great success in the past and the figures show Éderson could provide a similar threat. He's managed six goals in all competitions this season, averages over 2.6 tackles per game, 5.7 recoveries, has a 67% dribble success rate and is dribbled past just 0.5 per game.
Atalanta sit fourth in Serie A as they look to return to the Champions League, but they currently sit 10 points behind AC Milan in third place and 18 points behind the leaders Inter Milan. Roma, Fiorentina and Lazio sit just behind them and they will be hoping to build on their run of five wins in six games, which included a recent 2-1 away win against AC Milan.