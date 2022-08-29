Liverpool linked with former Premier League midfielder who has £35m release clause

Jurgen Klopp could be looking at the EFL Championship to add more depth to his sqaud before the summer transfer window shuts this week.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge who has a £35 million release clause in his contract at Bramall Lane.

The Reds are believed to be considering delving back into the transfer market at this late stage to add more depth for the first half of the season.

Berge, a Norwegian international who moved to the Blades in 2020 while they were a Premier League side, is said to have plenty of suitors monitoring his situation going into the final days of the window.

Here is what is being reported about the player as well as Liverpool’s interest:

Liverpool could make deadline day swoop for Sheffield United star

According to the Yorkshire Post, Liverpool could make a transfer deadline day swoop for Sheffield United star Sander Berge.

The publication reports that the Blades “face a battle to retain the services of Norway international” with the Reds having ‘joined the race’ for his signature.

Berge, who United paid £22m for in January 2020, has a release clause of £35 million in his contract and the Bramall Lane side would be unable to block any move if that figure is met.

United are said to be eager to keep a hold of the player for their promotion push this season and have already rejected an offer in this window from Belgian side Clubb Brugge.

The Post also reports that Jurgen Klopp was a fan of Berge before his move to England in 2020 while he was playing in the Belgian top flight with Genk.

Who else could Liverpool sign before the transfer window closes?

Liverpool appear to be closing in on the signing of England international Jude Bellingham, with reports yesterday claiming they had reached a verbal agreement to sign the player.

However, it looks like that deal is most likely to go through in January rather than the next few days with Borussia Dortmund unwilling to let the midfielder leave in this window.