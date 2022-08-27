All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp and his men look to bounce back from a poor start.

Liverpool are back in action on Saturday as they look to correct course following a disappointing start.

The Reds are still winless after three games, and they need to avoid losing further ground on those at the top as they prepare to face Bournemouth at home.

Jurgen Klopp is still dealing with injuries aplenty, but he will still be intent on extracting improved performances from his men.

Thankfully, there is plenty of time to correct course, and there is still some time remaining in the summer window.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Klopp update

Klopp now says Liverpool need a midfielder after resisting looking for one previously.

“There’s really nothing to say about it because we are looking for it and if it is the right player we need him, if it is not the right player we don’t need him,” he has said.

Asked about his previous comments, when he said Liverpool wouldn’t be adding to their squad, Klopp added: “That changed. I know we have had this discussion now since it all started, I am the one who said we don’t need a midfielder and now we go looking for a midfielder.

”You were all right and I was wrong!”

O’Riley links

Liverpool are said to be pushing for a move to sign Celtic star Matt O’Riley.

The 21-year-old is said to be attracting attention from around Europe, but the Hoops have no interest in losing him.

According to ESPN, the Reds are interested, and it’s likely it will take between £15million and £20million to turn Celtic’s head.

Bellingham ‘agrees’

Liverpool have reportedly agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

According to Football Insider, the midfielder is up for a move to Anfield, but Dortmund are not going to agree a deal this summer.