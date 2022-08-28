The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been linked with the Anfield Club for some time and could finally join Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in 2023.

Liverpool have reportedly reached a ‘verbal agreement’ to sign England international midfielder Jude Bellingham from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

According to Football Insider, the Reds could land the 19-year old in January with the German club having previously confirmed they would not allow him to leave in the current summer transfer window.

Bellingham has been linked with a return to English football for some time, having signed for Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020, and Liverpool have been the club at the forefront of the discussion.

Here is what has been reported on Bellingham’s potential move to Anfield and how likely a deal is to be done this transfer window:

Are Liverpool signing Jude Bellingham?

Bellingham to Liverpool talk has come too soon

As per Football Insider, Liverpool have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

Details on the deal are not reported but it is claimed that the only way the 19-year old would be allowed to join the Reds in the current transfer window would be with a bid in excess of £100 million.

That is said to be “extremley unlikely” but an “agreement” is “in place” for the player to make the switch as early as January 2023 after the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.

However, that still leaves Liverpool short in the midfield department for the first half of the Premier League season and Jurgen Klopp may look to bring another player in before the current window closes.

How likely is Jude Bellingham to join Liverpool this summer?

“Highly unlikely” is the phrase used by Football Insider but the oddsmakers do seem to think there is a chance it could be done.

Liverpool are valued at 4/1 to sign the 19-year old before September 3, 2022 which suggests that the move is unlikely with such little time remaining but not impossible.

More unlikely is that another club will swoop in to snatch the midfielder from under Liverpool’s nose with the next nearest club in the market being Manchester City who are 18/1.