Liverpool are still being linked with a move for Fulham's Joao Palhinha, alongside a trio of other top clubs in England and Europe.

Palhinha, 28, has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League after leading the tackle charts last season by registering 147 tackles, a figure 47 more than second place. Despite Liverpool already signing four midfielders in the summer, Palhinha is a type of player they don't currently possess, a true defensive midfielder.

According to the Daily Telegraph, several Premier League clubs are in the hunt for Palhinha, with Arsenal and Liverpool understood to be ‘monitoring Palhinha’s situation.’ Manchester United have also been linked with the talented 28-year-old in the past, so they too could throw their hat into the ring in January. Bayern Munich failed to complete a move for him in the summer and are likely to return in the upcoming window, but could Liverpool look to the Portuguese international as a mid-season option?

Wataru Endo at 30 was seen a short-term solution to the role, while Alexis Mac Allister has been performing there with mixed results so far this season, they haven't really replaced Fabinho. The Brazilian was the foundation for Klopp's side to attack during his time at the club and while Stefan Bajcetic looks like a long-term future solution to such a role, there's no doubting the impact that Palhinha could have.

Even if he only performs for three years, Palhinha is ready to step into any side in Europe and make a difference - especially in the Premier League. His overall presence in protecting the back four is a highly valuable skill and without such a figure, they could fall short in the title race that they find themselves in.

With Fulham unlikely to reach the heights they promised last season, Palhinha will be aware of the interest in him and his stature as a fully-fledged international should see him make a move away from Craven Cottage to play for a superior team, and definitely one who is in Europe.

