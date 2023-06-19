Alexander-Arnold would certainly be able to thrive even more in his new role if they could complete this signing.

Liverpool have been linked with a shock move for Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, with the defender eyed as the perfect player to compliment Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Walker has been one of the standout right-backs in Europe in recent years with his eletric pace allowing him to deal with almost any winger with relative ease. The 33-year-old has just completed a historic treble under Pep Guardiola but, despite that success, is being linked with moves away to Saudi Arabia, former club Sheffield United and, most surprisingly, Liverpool.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds have been rumoured to be in for the right-back. His deal expires next summer meaning the club either have to agree a new deal or allow him to leave to recoup some of the £50m they paid back in 2017. However, reports are claiming Bayern Munich have been discussing a move, but the club has also opened talks on a new deal, which is supposed to be the player’s preferred choice as it stands.

Walker was left out of his side’s Champions League final win over Inter Milan, which caused speculation that he may be allowed to leave this window and he spoke out revealing he was ‘disappointed’ not to have started. After all, we saw Guardiola green-light the sales of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus last summer.

This would be an incredible deal for Liverpool, especially considering they would weaken a rival whilst also improving themselves in one swift coup. Furthermore, Alexander-Arnold has been brilliant in his new inverted role, but he took it one step further whilst playing for England against Malta last week, as Gareth Southgate deployed the right-back in midfield alongside Declan Rice.