Liverpool linked with youngster set for '€150m' release clause after starring form for Benfica
Liverpool are being linked with a move for the young superstar who is set to be rewarded with a new deal soon.
Liverpool are reportedly one of a few clubs targeting Benfica's latest midfield sensation in Joao Neves.
Neves, 19, has developed into a key player for the Portuguese side this season starting 16 games in what has been a breakthrough campaign for him so far.
The defensive midfielder is the latest in a long line of players to be highly-rated at the club with previous names including the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Nemanja Matic, Bernardo Silva, Andre Gomes, Renato Sanches, Axel Witsel as well as current star Florentino Luis - another player Liverpool have looked at in the past.
Portuguese outlet OJogo are reporting interest from Liverpool alongside a few other Premier League clubs which was revealed earlier this month: 'The Portuguese international has been followed, in the Premier League, by Manchester United and Manchester City, but now Arsenal and Liverpool are also paying attention to Benfica's number 87 shirt.' The latest news tells us that Liverpool are have his name “already written in capital letters on the lists of reinforcements” and that Rui Costa (Benfica's President) will soon start negotiations on a new deal that will include a release clause of 150 million euros. Neves recently made his senior debut for his country after featuring in every age group from U15-U21 and has gone on to earn three appearances off the bench against Bosnia, Liechtenstein and Iceland. He boasts an all-round, all-action profile and has formed a strong partnership with Luis in midfield. Across the past year, per game, he's averaging an impressive three tackles, over two blocks, 87% pass accuracy, seven progressive passes and nearly two aerial duels won.
However, Liverpool already have 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic who has already enjoyed a run in the side during last season's league campaign. Neves is an attractive option for any top club in Europe, but with the news of his new release clause and the clear interest from other sides - it looks like an unlikely deal.