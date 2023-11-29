Portuguese outlet OJogo are reporting interest from Liverpool alongside a few other Premier League clubs which was revealed earlier this month: 'The Portuguese international has been followed, in the Premier League, by Manchester United and Manchester City, but now Arsenal and Liverpool are also paying attention to Benfica's number 87 shirt.' The latest news tells us that Liverpool are have his name “already written in capital letters on the lists of reinforcements” and that Rui Costa (Benfica's President) will soon start negotiations on a new deal that will include a release clause of 150 million euros. Neves recently made his senior debut for his country after featuring in every age group from U15-U21 and has gone on to earn three appearances off the bench against Bosnia, Liechtenstein and Iceland. He boasts an all-round, all-action profile and has formed a strong partnership with Luis in midfield. Across the past year, per game, he's averaging an impressive three tackles, over two blocks, 87% pass accuracy, seven progressive passes and nearly two aerial duels won.