Steven Gerrard makes dressing room 'sadness' comment as ex-Liverpool midfielders reunite in Saudi Arabia
The former Liverpool captain took over in the Saudi Arabia Pro League this summer at Al-Ettifaq.
Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has admitted his side were 'full of sadness' after drawing with Al-Ittihad in their most recent outing.
Gerrrard's side currently sit seventh in the Saudi Pro League after 14 games, with six wins, five draws and three losses.
Their clash with Al-Ittihad had a strong Liverpool feeling about it as Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum faced off against Fabinho as old teammates became foes years on from their collective successes in Jurgen Klopp's midfield.
And it was Wijnaldum who gave Gerrard's side the lead in the first half before Abderrazak Hamdallah brought the away side level in the second half.
Gerrard admitted after the game there was a sadness from his players after taking the lead. "The dressing room was full of sadness on my players faces because of the draw," Gerrard began. "We are disappointed with the result. We were closer to getting the three points. "No player deserves to be changed, to be honest. That's why we did not use the bench for this match."
His team remain 15 points off leaders Al-Hilal, while Al Ittihad crept up to fourth, leapfrogging Al-Taawoun on goal difference.
Henderson and Wijnaldum also recently faced off against former teammate Sadio Mane and former foe Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Arabia King Cup, as they lost out 1-0 after extra time in the quarter-finals. A 107th minute goal from Mane settled the game which also saw ex-Everton man Demarai Gray lead the line for Gerrard's side.
It was worth noting that the attendance for the game was 12,300 - which broke a string of home games where the attendance was below 700.