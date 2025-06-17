Liverpool have signed two goalkeepers in the summer transfer window and are set to allow another to leave.

Liverpool could announce their latest departure of the summer transfer window.

The Reds have already been busy in the market ahead of a return to pre-season training in two weeks’ time. Jeremie Frimpong has been signed by Bayer Leverkusen, with Florian Wirtz also closing in on a move from the German side for a club-record fee of £100 million. Milos Kerkez is also edging towards a switch to Anfield from AFC Bournemouth.

The goalkeeping department is also set for somewhat of an overturn. It was no surprise that Caoimhin Kelleher was sold to Brentford for up to £18 million given that Liverpool have already agreed a deal to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili. A fee of up to £29 million was arranged with Valencia last summer although he stayed at the Spanish club for the 2024-25 season.

Therefore, Liverpool are allowing Viteslav Jaros to depart on a temporary basis. The Czech-born stopper made two appearances last season - including coming off the bench in a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in the league after No.1 Alisson Becker sustained a hamstring problem.

But with the Reds well stocked, they are granting Jaros a loan move to Ajax. The 23-year-old will reunite with Johnny Heitinga, who left Arne Slot’s backroom staff to become head coach of the Dutch giants.

Netherlands-based newspaper De Telegraaf suggests Jaros’ arrival in Amsterdam could be announced today after his undergoes a medical. He is expected to pen a new contract at Liverpool before completing his move.

After Jaros’ surprise Liverpool debut at Palace last October, head coach Slot said: “It was very good to see with Caoimh being sick yesterday, our third goalkeeper got this performance in,

“[It’s] always nice for a team that everyone is involved in the results. [He handled it] really good. He had a very good season last season, he won the league and cup where he was [Sturm Graz] in Austria.

“We trust him a lot. He wanted to go [back this season] because he wanted to have playing time again. We said at a club like this, we also need a very good third goalkeeper as well Today proves we were right, and maybe for him, it was a nice moment for him to make his debut for Liverpool.”

Alisson Becker is set to remain as first choice goalkeeper for the 2025-26 season despite Mamardashvili coming in. Brazil international Alisson is widely recognised as one of the best stoppers in the world. He is under contract until 2026, although the club hold the option to extend that by an additional year.

Since arriving from AS Roma for £67 million in 2018, Alisson has won eight major trophies with the Reds - including the Champions League and two Premier League crowns. He has spoken about returning to boyhood club Internacional before he retires.