Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg has ranked fifth in Europe in a statistical analysis comparing all the centre-back in Europe's top five leagues.

Joined in an exclusive list with Virgil van Dijk - who sits top by a considerable distance - the young defender is clearly making the most of his time away from Anfield in a struggling Mainz side in the Bundesliga. The 22-year-old has been on loan for the past few years, enjoying time at Preston North End and FC Schalke.

However, he has looked most comfortable and assured at Mainz this season, starting 23 games in the league and playing 28 times overall in all competitions. Mainz boss Bo Henriksen praised him in February, saying: “He is a leader and the boss in the middle. He’s getting better and better,”(Get Football News Germany).

And the figures show his individual performances have been admirable, despite the fact his side are embroiled in a relegation battle and sit six points from safety in 18th place. In fact, he sits behind Arsenal's William Saliba in the top five of an AI comparison matrix which places him fifth in Europe.

According to Comparisonator, which is an AI-powered football recruitment platform, Van den Berg recorded a figure of 562 which covers how he ranks across specific centre-back performance indicators. Only William Saliba (Arsenal), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Kim Min-Jae (Bayern Munich) and Liverpool's Van Dijk rank ahead of him which clearly puts him in esteemed company.