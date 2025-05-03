Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are looking to tie down another key Anfield player with a contract extension.

For Liverpool, reaching new contract agreements has taken centre stage so far in the lead up to the summer transfer window. Just weeks ago, the Reds were looking at potentially losing three key players for free as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold approached the end of their deals.

While the latter is still at a huge risk of leaving the club, most likely for Real Madrid, both Salah and Van Dijk have committed to new terms at Anfield. Locking in the captain and their most prolific forward has been a huge statement from the Reds, and they are looking to get more new deals over the line too.

In a promising turn of events, it has been reported that Liverpool are looking to enter new contract discussions with Luis Diaz, despite the recent links between him and rival clubs.

Liverpool to enter contract talks with Luis Diaz

According to Sky Sports, the Reds are planning to hold talks with Diaz at the end of the season over a new deal at Anfield. The winger has two years left on his current contract and his representatives are set to negotiate new terms with the club once focus shifts to the summer transfer window.

Both Barcelona and clubs in Saudi Arabia have been linked with Diaz for some time now, It was initially reported after Jurgen Klopp’s departure that the Colombian was considering his future, as he no longer felt totally comfortable at the club.

His father also flirted with the idea of Diaz signing for Barcelona, which only added fuel to the rumours.

Links went quiet as we entered the new year but have started back up again in recent weeks. Barca have reportedly made the 28-year-old one of their top targets heading into the window, while Saudi clubs are also pushing for his signature.

Al-Nassr, the current home of Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool icon Sadio Mane, have already attempted to sign Diaz with an initial €60 million (£51m) offer.

Liverpool learn lesson from Salah and Van Dijk contract saga

With reports suggesting both Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota could be leaving this summer, adding Diaz to the outgoing list will put Liverpool in a tough situation. As well as their mission to sign a new No.9, they will need to recruit a new winger to replace the trio.

However, Liverpool’s plans to enter new contract talks with Diaz will be another huge boost after already tying down Salah. Anxiety continued to rise among fans as both Salah and Van Dijk approached the end of their deals. Pundits also criticised the club for allowing the deals to reach such a crucial point, so it seems as though they have taken that on board and are getting business done with plenty of time on the clock.

Diaz is a key player for the Reds and is valued by Arne Slot, who has praised the Colombian throughout the season. Jurgen Klopp was also very fond of Lucho, and described his ability to slot into the team as ‘really special’ back in 2022, just months after his arrival from Porto.

