Liverpool are currently leading this season's Premier League title race and they need all the firepower they can get to give them the best possible chance of lifting another trophy. The Reds exclusively recruited midfielders during the summer but now, the focus is on how they can bolster their defensive ranks.

Injury blows to Andy Robertson, Joël Matip and most recently Kostas Tsimikas have left Jurgen Klopp's backline with very limited depth. Liverpool have found themselves linked to some potential new signings this transfer window but they have made some proactive decisions before turning to options on the market.

The latest team news from the club has confirmed the return of Rhys Williams, who left the club to join Aberdeen on loan last summer. The centre-back had a rather underwhelming spell in Scotland — he did not play a single minute of Scottish Premiership football and often didn't even make the bench either. Liverpool have opted to recall Williams early and it isn't the first time they have done this. In fact, his last two loans spells with Blackpool and Swansea also ended prematurely as he returned to Anfield in January on both occasions.

Despite his unproductive stint with Aberdeen, Williams being back in the squad along with left-back Ben Doak and the planned recall of Nat Phillips adds some much-needed depth to Klopp's backline. There's a likelihood that these players may be sent back out on loan for the remainder of the season but for now, the Liverpool defence is looking a lot healthier.

Williams also stepped up to the plate alongside Phillips during the 2020/21 season, when the Reds had to battle major injury blows. Senior centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Matip were all out for lengthy periods, leaving Klopp with no choice but to rely on those with less experience.

However, the two impressed the boss in what he described as a 'Premier League crash course', and he praised their 'incredible' efforts after being thrown in at the deep end.