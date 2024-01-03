Paris Saint-Germain manager gives blunt response to Kylian Mbappe transfer talk

OGC Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo. The defender is a target for Man Utd, as outlined in today's Premier League transfer rumour round-up.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique quickly addressed the future of Kylian Mbappe ahead of their tie with Toulouse, but gave nothing away.

Mbappe, 24, will see his current deal with the French champions expire at the end of the season and his next destination is likely to dominate the transfer world over the next six months. The likelihood of him remaining at PSG seems improbable given how far they are from winning the Champions League.

Plus, there has been strong interest from Real Madrid, Liverpool and clubs in Saudi Arabia and after six years at the Parisian club - it may be time for a change. One report from France has stipulated that Merseyside could be a potential destination for Mbappe, but financials would obviously be a huge stumbling block. According to Le Parisien, the Reds 'dream' of signing the forward and have emerged as the "most credible and dangerous candidate" to land his signature.

Madrid have re-established their interest in the French superstar, reportedly giving Mbappe a deadline until the end of January to agree a deal having been extremely close in the summer of 2022. For Liverpool, they may have to allow Mohamed Salah to complete a highly lucrative move to Saudi Arabia in order to fund such a deal; they turned down £150m in the summer but an improved offer nearer £200m would certainly be incredibly difficult to turn down.

Speaking ahead of his side's Super Cup game with Toulouse, Enrique was in no mood to respond to transfer rumours and Mbappe's future. "As I always have done up to this point. It isn’t an issue that depends on me. I am not the one to respond to this question."