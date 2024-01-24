Liverpool 'make enquiry' about midfielder who has 'been approved' by Anfield star

Liverpool are still looking to bolster their midfield options, even after their summer transfer haul which saw the additions of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szobsozlai, Wataru Endō and Ryan Gravenberch.

A number of names have been connected with the Reds since the summer, including senior players and rising stars. Not only is Jurgen Klopp bolstering his squad to challenge for silverware right now, but he is also building a team for the future.

According to Francis Plateau (via Anfield Index), Liverpool have 'made an enquiry' about Argentinos Juniors midfielder Federico Redondo. The 21-year-old is currently valued at €9 million (£7.6m) by Transfermarkt and his contract is due to expire at the end of this year, meaning the Reds could well strike a deal and a fee in the region of £7 million is expected to be enough to convince the Argentinian side.

The report also claims that Redondo has 'seemingly been approved' by countryman Mac Allister, who won the World Cup with La Albiceleste in 2022. Like the Liverpool ace, Redondo is a versatile midfielder who is comfortable playing centrally, defensively and in a more attacking role, although he is a No.6 by trade.

Liverpool are still looking for a suitable replacement for Fabinho, who left the club as part of the midfield exodus last summer. Their main target was Southampton's Roméo Lavia but they were unable to convince him to move to Merseyside and he opted for Chelsea instead. Their surprise bid for Moisés Caicedo also deflated in a similar manner, with he too choosing Stamford Bridge instead.