Liverpool suffered a setback in their opening Premier League outing.

The Reds came from behind twice against newly promoted Fulham in their season opener, but they could only take a point.

The Premier League title race is not going to be decided yet, but Jurgen Klopp and his men know there won’t be too much room for error given how strong Manchester City will be.

Aside from Darwin Nunez, it has been a relatively quiet summer window for Liverpool, but there are reports the Reds could strengthen their rather thin-looking midfield.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Elliott contract

Liverpool are said to be keen to extend youngster Harvey Elliott’s contract.

The attaching midfielder has been impressive since returning from his injury blow, and he is now set for new terms.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds want to tie Elliott down to a new deal as they continue to plan for the next generation.

Elliott is already a key part of Klopp’s plans, and he is already tied down until 2026 as things stand.

But amid his impressive performances, Liverpool feel he is due a pay rise, believing his salary should reflect his importance to the squad.

Sarr interest

Liverpool have been backed to make a ‘surprise’ move to sign Watford star Islmaila Sarr this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside: “Liverpool have followed him for years but have never made any proposals, Klopp’s focus is on other deals; Sarr can be a surprise from here to the end of the market.