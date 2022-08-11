The latest Liverpool injury news on Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas and the rest.

We’re one game into the 2022-23 Premier League season - and Liverpool didn’t make the start they hoped for.

The Reds were held to a surprising 2-2 draw against newly-promoted Fulham on the opening day.

Certainly, the performance was well below par. Jurgen Klopp knew it and so did the travelling fans at Craven Cottage, along with those watching from home.

Klopp will have to come up with the solutions to remedy such a disappointing display when Liverpool welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield on Monday.

But already, the Reds’ injury list is lengthier than Klopp would have hoped in the infancy of the season.

We take a look at those who are on the sidelines and when they might return to action.

Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara limps off against Fulham. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

What happened

The Spain international pulled up in the second half at Fulham.

Thiago suffered a hamstring injury and is set for a spell on the sidelines.

What's been said

The Athletic reports that the midfielder could be unavailable for up to six weeks.

After the Fulham stalemate, Klopp said: "Thiago that is, of course, not good and we will see."

Potential return game: N/A

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota missed the Community Shield. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The striker has been struggling with a hamstring issue.

He first felt the problem while on international duty with Portugal in June before suffering a recurrence during the Reds' pre-season tour of Asia.

What's been said

After signing a new five-year contract at Anfield on 2 August, Jota admitted he was still a few weeks away from full fitness.

He said: “Unfortunately for me, I had an upset in this pre-season because I got injured [in the] last game of the season playing with Portugal.

“So I was coming back in this pre-season, I felt it a little bit again. So it will be a few more weeks, I would say."

Potential return game: N/A

Ibou Konate

Ibou Konate. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The French defender sustained a knee problem in Liverpool's final pre-season friendly of the summer - a 3-0 loss to Strasbourg.

He twice received treatment before being substituted in the second half.

What's been said

Speaking before the Fulham game, Klopp said: "Ibou in a challenge against Strasbourg. We have to see how long it will take but he is out for a while."

Potential return game: N/A

Naby Keita

Naby Keita. Picture: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder was a surprise omission for the Strasbourg friendly, having come off the bench against Man City in the Community Shield the previous day.

Keita was ill so could not feature.

What's been said

Keita is expected to be back involved against Crystal Palace.

Klopp said after Fulham: “Naby is only ill and he will now be back definitely next week again.”

Potential return game: Crystal Palace (h), Monday 15 August.

Curtis Jones

What happened

The academy product was another who was set to play against Strasbourg.

However, Jones arrived at Anfield in a protective boot having picked up a calf problem.

What's been said

Klopp insisted that Liverpool would be taking their time with the 21-year-old given his age.

He said: "That’s how it is with young players sometimes. They have stress reactions sometimes.

“They grow over it because it’s not massive pain but could lead to something serious.

“We caught it early but still have to be careful now and that’s it with him.”

Potential return game: N/A

Kostas Tsimikas

What happened

The left-back suffered a knock during Liverpool's training camp in Austria last month.

He's been unavailable since.

What's been said

Klopp revealed during last week's press conference that Tsimikas was hopeful he would be back in training before the Palace game.

The Anfield chief said: “Kostas was unlucky in a training situation but I saw him now. He was out on the pitch and, in his opinion, might be ready to train next week.”

Potential return game: Monday 15 August

Caoihmin Kelleher

Caoimhin Kellher in Liverpool training. Picture: y Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The No.2 goalkeeper suffered a recurrence of an issue he sustained while on Republic of Ireland duty after returning to Liverpool training at the start of July.

What's been said

Speaking before Fulham, Klopp admitted Kelleher was still not ready to be involved.

He said: “[Kelleher] is still a few weeks away."

Potential return game: N/A

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain down injured. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder was dealt more wretched luck when he sustained a hamstring issue against Crystal Palace during the tour of the Far East.

What's been said

Speaking ahead of the Community Shield last month, Klopp confessed Oxlade-Chamberlain was set to be absent for a prolonged period.

With Oxlade, it will take longer,” Klopp told reporters.

“It’s a serious hamstring injury and it will take longer.

“It’s a hamstring, we all hate this word, we hate the injury, but it happens from time to time and now Ox was the one.”

Potential return game: N/A

Calvin Ramsay

Calvin Ramsay during Liverpool training. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The Scottish teenager is still to play for Liverpool after arriving from Aberdeen for up to £6.5 million in the summer.

What's been said

Speaking in July, Klopp revealed the Reds were being cautious with Ramsay's issue.

He said: “We found a little injury which kids – which he is still – have when they grow.

“So we have to be careful with that, that’s why he didn’t train yet.”

Potential return game: N/A

Kaide Gordon

Kaide Gordon during a Liverpool training session. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The 17-year-old also hasn't featured since coming back for pre-season.