Liverpool have a lot to consider as they risk losing both Jordan Henderson and Thiago this summer.

Liverpool’s transfer window has taken a dramatic turn as both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are tipped to leave the club this summer. Saudi Arabia has come knocking for both midfielders, taking the shine off the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Jurgen Klopp already made some space in the engine room by parting ways with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keïta, but losing two senior members of the team who can operate in the No.6 role was probably not on his agenda. As it stands, Liverpool are looking at a mass midfield exodus and so far, only two replacements have made it over the threshold.

Liverpool manager Juren Klopp with Jordan Henderson. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

If the two leave Anfield, the Reds will find themselves incredibly light on defensive midfield options and will need to kick up a gear on the transfer market. The Reds were always in for a third midfield signing to round off their spending spree, but now they are looking to bring in two extra options.

There is also the underlying dilemma of Thiago’s future. The Spaniard has been linked to a potential exit this window and usurprisingly, Saudi Arabia are looking to acquire him as well, but now, talks of him leaving have been halted by Liverpool. That’s according to Football Insider, who report that the Merseyside outfit are eager to keep Thiago on the books amid the looming exit of both Henderson and Fabinho.

Klopp has been a big fan of Thiago since he joined the club. Last year, he described the 32-year-old as an ‘outstanding player’ after he put in a solid shift against Watford.

If the two senior figures do depart, Klopp will have lost his captain, vice-captain, and first choice defensive midfielder in the same window. What was shaping up to be a game-changing transfer haul for the Reds has now become a state of mild panic for the Reds.

