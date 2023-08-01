All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare for their final friendlies.

Liverpool are now around a week and a half from beginning their new Premier League campaign.

The Reds still have a couple of pre-season friendlies to wrap up, taking on Bayern Munich and Darmstadt, and attention will then turn to the opener with Chelsea. In the meantime, Jurgen Klopp will be looking to add more pieces to his squad as he continues to overhaul his group following the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Lavia update

Liverpool’s pursuit of Southampton star Romeo Lavia is ‘about to get interesting’, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

“This is getting interesting because Chelsea still hold a strong interest in the Southampton midfielder,” said Sheth on Sky Sports. “Personal terms not expected to be a problem, as they’re not expected to be a problem with Liverpool.

“Chelsea have not made a formal bid yet. Liverpool are the ones making the running as far as the bids are concerned. They had a £40m bid rejected last week, they’re expected to go back in with an improved offer, but they will face competition we think from Chelsea.”

Andre chase

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Reds are also said to be pushing for a deal to sign Fluminense’s Andre this summer.

According to Record, Liverpool are firmly in the race to sign the Brazilian 22-year-old, and Sporting CP are also said to be interested. Although, it’s claimed that Sporting are now fearful that Liverpool are the favourites to land Andre, given the financial advantage they possess.