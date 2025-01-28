Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s link away from Liverpool to Real Madrid this year.

The future of Trent Alexander-Arnold is still no clearer as we approach the January transfer deadline. This month was a significant point in Liverpool’s season as the right-back is now able to enter pre-contract negotiations with overseas clubs, similar to Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Whether all or any of the three will remain at Anfield beyond this year remains to be seen but it now looks like it’s going to go right down to the wire. With Arne Slot unwilling to cash in at this halfway point, it’s either new contracts or summer departures for the key trio.

Alexander-Arnold’s situation has been the most documented in recent weeks. Real Madrid are strong admirers of the England international and have already troubled Liverpool with an official offer to sign him. At this point, it seems few know what Alexander-Arnold will choose to do for the 2025/26 season — will he commit his future to his boyhood club, or is the lure of Los Blancos too strong?

New Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid update

The Athletic has provided a detailed roundup of the latest winter transfer news with this month’s Transfer DealSheet. Mario Cortegana says Real Madrid are on the market for a new right-back and Liverpool’s vice-captain has been their ‘chosen one’ since October.

He wrote: “They are totally confident about signing him, although from the perspective that a January deal is highly unlikely because Liverpool have shown no willingness to sell.”

Madrid’s full throttle approach to signing Alexander-Arnold has been the topic of countless conversations this month. Many continue to guess where the 26-year-old will be playing next season but it’s still no clearer for fans or professionals. But with a January swoop now seemingly off the cards, the ball is in Liverpool’s court to agree new terms with Alexander-Arnold or risk him leaving for Madrid for free in the summer.

Real Madrid transfer approach

Before the window had even opened for business, Madrid lodged their first attempt at signing Alexander-Arnold, which was swiftly rejected. With a Premier League title to fight for, Liverpool are in no position to green light any major January exits.

Jamie Carragher recently suggested this was a smokescreen from the Spanish giants anyway, as their preference is to launch a new approach in the summer. Signing free agents has become a major transfer approach for Real Madrid, who have recently brought in the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Antonio Rüdiger on free deals.

Addressing the situation at the start of the month, Carragher said: "The most important thing for Liverpool in 2025 is winning the Premier League. No one’s contract or future should come in the way of that! love Trent as a lad & a player, but his team would’ve told Real Madrid to bid & also would’ve known LFC would turn it down. It’s to try & cover themselves when he leaves for free. Again it’s something the club/fans don’t need with a huge game coming up."