Liverpool fought hard to earn a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium yesterday as the two Premier League title rivals shared the points.

It gave Arsenal the chance to move top of the league which they did with their 1-0 win away to Brentford. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines as the January transfer window slowly approaches.

The Reds, as well as yesterday's opponents and Chelsea, are all understood to be keeping an eye on a promising young teenager at AC Milan. Elsewhere, Leicester City are apparently 'checking up' on a Liverpool defender they could be making a move for in January. Here are the latest Liverpool transfer news headlines on Sunday, November 26:

Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea 'explore move' for Milan teen

Per a report from 90min, AC Milan are 'facing a battle' to keep hold of 15-year-old starlet Francesco Camarda amid transfer interest from the Premier League across Europe. The teenager became the youngest debutant in both Milan and Serie A history when he was called up to the senior squad to face Fiorentina in Serie A and came on a second half substitute.

It is reported that Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all 'made overtures' to Camarda's family while Real Madrid, PSG and Borussia Dortmund are also mentioned. Speaking ahead of Saturday's fixture, Milan manager Stefano Pioli said: "Talent has no age, and he has a lot of it.

Leicester City 'check up' on Liverpool defender ahead of January transfer window

Leicester City have 'checked up' on Liverpool defender Jarrell Quansah ahead of the January transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon via InsideFutbol. The EFL Champions leaders are understood to be keen on bringing in defensive reinforcements.

