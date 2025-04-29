Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool look set to spend big in the summer transfer window, as Arne Slot is rewarded for landing the Premier League title

Liverpool are looking ahead to the summer transfer window and how they can bolster their Premier League-winning side. With the title wrapped up and games to spare, the Reds can now start putting their plans in place for what could be a significant window for the champions.

We’ve seen little transfer action so far under Arne Slot but that could all be about to change once the season draw to a close. Several players have been linked with exits, including Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free move to Real Madrid, and Darwin Nunez as Liverpool hope to make back as much of their money as possible.

Mohamed Salah has once again led the way for Liverpool on the attacking front but they are looking for other options in other areas on the pitch. Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze is a man of interest and the Reds could snap him up at the expense of rivals Manchester United.

Eberechi Eze could snub Man United for Liverpool

According to former United chief scout Mick Brown, Eze is expected to turn down any advances from the Red Devils, who are headed for a busy window of their own. The 26-year-old is looking ahead to the next chapter in his career and ‘does not believe’ United is the right destination to reach new heights. Instead of taking a move to United, Eze is reportedly expected to wait for other options to consider.

Brown has revealed that Eze will not be interested in a move to Old Trafford, mainly due to the track record of players who have signed a contract and gone on to struggle within the team. United are also on track for another disappointing Premier League finish. A clean sweep of wins in their remaining fixtures is the only hope of them breaking into the top ten, but they will also need those above them to drop significant points.

“Is he what Man United need? Are they good enough to get the best out of him? I don’t think so,” Brown said of Eze to Football Insider. From what I hear, he’s not going to be interested in a move to United. He’ll be looking at the evidence of players who have gone before him, he doesn’t want to become another example of what United can do to players.

“A move to Liverpool or Arsenal, who have been interested, would be much better for him. If you get good enough players around him, they will provide him with opportunities to do what he’s best at, and that’s being decisive in the final third. At a team like Liverpool, they have those players and they can afford to take the rough with the smooth in terms of what they get from him. Man United haven’t got that, so he would be an oasis in a desert at Old Trafford.”

Liverpool transfer stance on Eberechi Eze

Liverpool are indeed showing interest in Eze but they reportedly ‘have concerns’ over his consistency and whether he can perform regularly while the Reds challenge in multiple tournament. United also ‘share these doubts’ but it is believed that Anfield is viewed as a more suitable destination for him and his trajectory.

As Crystal Palace have resurrected their season, especially with their place in the FA Cup final booked, their key players have been turning heads. Despite Liverpool’s doubts, Eze has contributed nine goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season. He has often been the game-changer for the Eagles throughout the campaign as well. It has been reported that Eze could be sold on for a £60 million fee this summer.

