Latest news and rumours on the transfer front involving Liverpool as they prepare for their next game

Liverpool have a break from Premier League action this weekend. The Reds take on Brighton and Hove Albion away in the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side lost 3-0 to the Seagulls in the league earlier this month. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Forward linked with exit

According to Italian news outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan have identified Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino as a target for the ‘summer’. The Brazil international has been out injured and hasn’t played since the return from the World Cup break.

He has been on the books at Anfield since 2015 after he joined from Hoffenheim and has scored 107 goals in 348 games in all competitions. The 31-year-old’s contract expires in the summer and he is currently due to become a free agent.

Midfielder commits future

Liverpool have tied up a new long-term contract for highly-rated midfielder Stefan Bajcetic. The 18-year-old, who has enjoyed first-team football this winter, has put pen-to-paper on fresh terms until 2027.

He told the club’s website: “Obviously I’m so, so happy, so excited to keep playing for this club and hopefully I can play more years together. Me and my family are very proud to sign a new contract with this club. It feels amazing. It’s something I’ve been dreaming of in these two years I’ve been here and something that I’ve been working hard [for] as well.”

